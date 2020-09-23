Preliminary 3.2-magnitude quake strikes Rancho Cucamonga, felt in portions of SoCal

article

A preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning in San Bernardino County, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake was reported at 5:24 a.m. about 6 miles northwest of Rancho Cucamonga.

It was recorded at a depth of about 1 mile.

According to USGS, the tremblor was felt in San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

