Preliminary 3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Rancho Cucamonga

A small earthquake struck Friday near Rancho Cucamonga.



The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the preliminary 3.1-magnitude quake was reported at 2:12 p.m. just over three mile south east of Rancho Cucamonga.



It was recorded at a depth of about seven miles.



According to USGS, the quake was felt by residents in Riverside, Ontario and San Bernardino.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.



USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



