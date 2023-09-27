Powerball ticket worth nearly $800,000 sold in California

While no one won the jackpot in Wednesday's $850 million Powerball drawing, someone in California got at least five of the six winning numbers.

A ticket worth a little under $800,000 was sold in California. The news of the possible $796,425 winner in California comes as the search continues for Powerball's jackpot winner.

Below were the numbers needed to score Wednesday's grand prize, which no one apparently got:

1-7-46-47-63. PB: 7, Power Play 3x

RELATED: Powerball jackpot now up to $925 million after no grand-prize winners

With the news of no jackpot winners, Saturday's grand prize will be $925 million.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 925 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?