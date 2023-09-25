2 Powerball tickets worth $43,000 sold in California

As the nation awaits the Powerball jackpot winner, someone in California may be $43,000 richer.

According to Cal Lottery's website, two tickets worth $43,646 were sold within the state.

The new drawing – with the top prize of $835 million – will be held Wednesday, September 27 at 8 p.m. PT. The latest jackpot figure broke $800 million threshold after no winners were identified in Monday's drawing – when the initial jackpot was set to $785 million.

Winning numbers drawn for Powerball $785 million jackpot (Sept. 25)

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 785 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.