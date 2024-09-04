Post Fire in Riverside County forces evacuations amid summer heat wave

article

As triple-digit temperatures bear down on Southern California during this late summer heat wave, a massive fire broke out in Riverside County on Wednesday, forcing evacuation orders.

The fire, called the Post Fire, broke out just before 4 p.m., in the 20800 Block of Gardenias Street in Good Hope. In just a few hours, the fire had burned approximately 120 acres. The fire is currently 0% contained.

Images from SkyFOX Wednesday evening appeared to show at least one structure completely destroyed by the fire.

Good Hope is about three miles southwest of Perris. Temperatures in Good Hope reached 105 degrees Wednesday.

Evacuation Orders

Cal Fire started issuing evacuation orders around 6 p.m. because of shifting winds.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, evacuations have been ordered in the following zones in the following areas:

South of San Jacinto Avenue and Santa Rosa Mine Road

West of W. 4th Street and Highway 74

East of La Barranca and El Nino Road

North of Eucalyptus Avenue

Evacuation Warnings

Evacuation warnings have been issued in the following areas:

North of El Toro Cutoff Road

South of Rocky Hills Road

West of Highway 74

East of El Toro Road

Residents can check whether their address is included in the evacuation orders or warnings by tapping or clicking here.

Care/Animal Centers

A care center has opened at Pinacate Middle School located at 1990 S A St. in Perris.

Animals can be dropped off at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter located in San Jacinto.