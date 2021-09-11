Expand / Collapse search

Heavy police presence at The Shops at Mission Viejo amid reports of possibly armed man

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a mall in Orange County amid reports of a possibly armed man wearing an orange wig and all-black clothing.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at The Shops at Mission Viejo Saturday night.

As of Saturday night, no shots have been fired and no injuries have been reported, according to OC Sheriff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

