Positive COVID-19 tests reported at 8 Hacienda La Puente schools in first week back on campuses

After the first week of being back on campuses, COVID-19 cases have been reported at eight schools within the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

The Hacienda La Puente Unified School District is among the first school districts to begin in-person instruction this fall in the San Gabriel Valley. The fall semester began for students on Aug. 4, and the county's Assistant Superintendent, Jill Rojas, said in a statement that the district "began the year prepared for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and has strong protocols in place for contact tracing, noticing and testing."

Contact tracing proved critical after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed at eight of the 32 schools in the district. School officials worked hard to notify any parents of students who may have come into contact with the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school district, students, staff, and visitors are required to wear inside classrooms and offices at all times. Additionally, hand sanitizer was placed throughout the school campuses and district officials encouraged students and staff to frequently wash their hands.

Officials said they did expect to see some cases due to the low number of students who have been vaccinated against the virus and at this point, they said they are not overly alarmed.

