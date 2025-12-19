Popular restaurant chain to offer 'lighter portions' menu nationwide

The Brief Olive Garden is launching a permanent "lighter portions" menu at all locations this January. The new menu aims to improve affordability, with prices expected to range between $12.99 and $13.99 for select favorites. This section is an addition rather than a replacement, meaning the restaurant's traditional full-sized entrées will remain available to all guests.



Olive Garden will officially launch a new "lighter portions" menu section at all locations starting in January.

The move follows successful market testing and aims to provide guests with more affordable, smaller-scale versions of their favorite Italian-American classics.

Systemwide Rollout of Lighter Favorites Confirmed

What we know:

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden, announced during its quarterly earnings call on Thursday that the chain will complete a systemwide rollout of a lighter portions menu in January.

The new section features seven existing fan-favorite dishes—including Chicken Parmigiana, Lasagna Classico, and Fettuccine Alfredo—served in smaller portions.

These items are expected to be priced between $12.99 and $13.99, though exact pricing may vary by specific market.

CEO: Demand for Affordability Driving Faster Launch

What they're saying:

"Olive Garden has seen a double-digit increase in affordability perceptions from guests who order from the lighter portions menu and an increase in frequency among these guests, which should help build traffic over time," CEO Rick Cardenas said during the call.

Cardenas also noted that the company is moving "faster than we anticipated" with the launch. "We had originally expected to roll it out over the fiscal year and maybe even into next fiscal year, but it’s doing so well and delivery is doing so well, we just decided to keep going," he added.

From Successful Pilot to Permanent Menu Addition

The backstory:

The decision to go nationwide follows an experimental phase that began in September, when Darden Restaurants confirmed it was testing these smaller portions at approximately 40% of Olive Garden locations.

The test results were described as "encouraging," leading to the accelerated January timeline.

A spokesperson previously clarified that this new section is intended as an additional option for guests and is "not replacing anything" currently on the main menu.

Breaking Down the Costs and Menu Options

By the numbers:

7: The number of existing dishes being offered in the new lighter portion format.

$12.99 – $13.99: The anticipated price range for the new menu items.

40%: The percentage of locations that participated in the initial testing phase.

10+: The "double-digit" percentage increase in how guests perceive the brand's affordability.

Which Classic Dishes are Getting the "Lighter" Treatment?

What's next:

Diners can expect to see the new menu section appear at their local Olive Garden starting in January.

The specific dishes included in the rollout are Chicken Parmigiana, Eggplant Parmigiana, Lasagna Classico, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, Cheese Ravioli, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Fettuccine Alfredo.