Popular bakery broken into; suspects shove owner through glass door

Dramatic security video shows suspects who had broken into the popular Sweet Lily Cafe attacking the owner, who had just arrived at 4 a.m. to start baking.

The popular Studio City café, known for fresh French pastries and food, has been operating for years without an incident.

What we know:

But early Wednesday morning, when the owner arrived to meet his baker, he ran into three people dressed in black with hoods covering their faces in the store "looking around the back." He says he asked, "What are you doing?" when they ran at him, literally pushing him through the front glass door.

The security video shows them hitting him outside, grabbing his phone, running around the back, and fleeing in a dark sedan. They dumped the phone on the sidewalk, though. But it's destroyed and will have to be replaced, like the front door.

What's next:

They are sharing the video with FOX 11, hoping someone who may recognize them or see them fleeing in the vehicle along Cahuenga and Oakshire may have better images and share them with LAPD, who is investigating.