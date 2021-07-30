Poolside cinema returns to Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica

The annual poolside cinema is back in Santa Monica.

For those who aren’t comfortable returning to the theater indoors, this may be the perfect date night solution.

Moviegoers can stop by the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows each Saturday at sunset for dinner and a movie outside.

The food will be offered through the restaurant FIG and some of its menu highlights include market oysters, Maine lobster rigatoni, and St. Louis pork ribs.

Some of the fun family movies shown at the Poolside Cinema include "Toy Story" and "Aladdin."



Advertisement

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.