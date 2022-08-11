Pomona police raid illegal casino; 40 detained

Around 40 people were detained during a raid of an illegal casino in Pomona, according to police.

Authorities served a search warrant early Thursday morning at a business in the 600 block of Indian Hill Boulevard after receiving several complaints of suspicious activity on the property.

Inside, authorities seized an undisclosed amount of money, narcotics, and two firearms.

According to police, one suspect, 37-year-old Anthony Jara, was discovered to have a no-bail warrant out for his arrest.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-12451. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).