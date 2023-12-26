Pomona freeway facing overnight closures through the week

Caltrans has announced multiple overnight freeway closures in Pomona over the next several days, while the road undergoes construction.

SR-71 Mission Boulevard to SR-60 will be fully closed overnight for the next few nights, and portions of the road will be closed between Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 29.

Caltrans is warning commuters to try and avoid the road during the closures, and anyone who works or lives in the area were advised to expect construction noise and vibrations.

For those who can't avoid the area, here's when you can expect the road to be closed, so you can plan ahead.

Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Wednesday, Dec. 27:

All southbound lanes of SR-71 from Mission Boulevard to SR-60: Closed 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Southbound on-ramps from Mission Boulevard and Rio Rancho Road: Closed 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 28:

All southbound lanes of SR-71 from Mission Boulevard to SR-60: Closed 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Southbound on-ramps from Mission Boulevard and Rio Rancho Road: Closed 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 29:

All westbound lanes of SR-60 up to SR-71: Closed 9 p.m. until 4 a.m.

All northbound lanes of SR-71 between Mission Boulevard and SR-60: Closed 9 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Northbound on-ramps from Garey Avenue, Rio Rancho Road and Riverside Drive: Closed 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Here are the suggested detours:

Heading south:

Exit at Mission Boulevard and head east, turn south on Reservoir Street and continue to the on-ramp for eastbound Route 60

Heading north:

Exit via the Riverside Drive/Peyton Drive off exit, then head north on Garey Avenue, then turn west on Mission Boulevard until the on-ramp to get back on northbound 71.

Caltrans also shared a map where motorists can check traffic conditions, which can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.