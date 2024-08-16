Simi Valley home from horror film ‘Poltergeist’ hits the market

article

Have you ever wanted to live in a haunted house? Now might be your time, as the home from the 1982 horror film Poltergeist is now on the market.

The Simi Valley home, which is on the market for the first time in 45 years, is listed for $1,174,999, according to Realtor.com.

Most of the movie was filmed at the house, but Realtor.com promises the house to be ghost free.

"No exorcism is needed here. This charming dwelling, which served as the Freeling family house, offers four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and absolutely, positively "no ghostly antics," they wrote online.

The 2,373-square-foot home was built in 1979 and includes a large living room with oversized windows, a formal dining room, and the "infamous" kitchen, which is still in its original form.

Craig T Nelson watches Heather O'Rourke approach the television with JoBeth Williams in a scene from the film 'Poltergeist', 1982. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

The home also includes a family room with a fireplace, a built-in office nook, a half-bath, and a three-car garage.

The property also includes a pool and spa and a space to add a pool house or guest unit.