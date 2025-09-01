Polish millionaire Piotr Szczerek who snatched signed hat away from child at US Open apologizes

The Brief A Polish CEO apologized after a viral video showed him taking a signed hat from a child at the US Open. He claimed the incident was a misunderstanding, believing the hat was for his sons. The tennis player involved gave the boy a new hat and other gifts to make amends.



The millionaire Polish CEO who was caught on camera snatching a signed souvenir hat from a child at the US Open said he made a "huge mistake" and has since apologized directly to the boy and his family.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Thursday after tennis star Kamil Majchrzak defeated Russian ninth seed Karen Khachanov.

In the video, Majchrzak is seen signing autographs and then removing his hat for a young boy. Majchrzak then offers his cap to the child before Piotr Szczerek appears to take it.

The video was shared widely on social media, prompting harsh criticism of Szczerek's actions.

What they're saying:

Szczerek wrote on Instagram Monday, "I would like to unequivocally apologise to the injured boy, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself."

He added, "in the emotions, in the crowd’s joy after the victory, I was convinced that the tennis player was handing the cap in my direction — for my sons, who had earlier asked for autographs. It is a painful but necessary lesson in humility for me."

Szczerek said he has since given the hat back to the boy and hoped that it had "at least partially repaired the damage that was done."

"I would like to unequivocally apologise to the injured boy, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself."

Majchrzak, the tennis player involved, described the event to the New York Post as the result of "some kind of confusion."

He explained that due to his relationship with Szczerek, who sponsors his tennis federation, and the "hectic celebration" of his win, "I just missed it." He added, "I'm sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions."

Majchrzak reunited with the boy over the weekend to give him a hat and other gifts, pictures shared on social media show.

What's next:

Following the backlash, Szczerek stated that he plans to "engage even more actively in initiatives supporting children and youth, as well as in actions against violence and hate."

"I believe that only through deeds can I rebuild the lost trust. Once again, I apologize to everyone I have let down," he concluded.