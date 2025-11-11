Police shooting reported in Watts
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A shooting involving police officers in South Los Angeles is under investigation.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a help call around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the Watts neighborhood near Kalmia and E. 103rd streets.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.
No other information was immediately available.
The Source: This article is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.