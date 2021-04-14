Police searching for suspects in fatal South LA hit-and-run; $50K reward offered

The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public's help Wednesday to identify suspects and witnesses involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in which a man was struck by two vehicles.

The victim was standing in the southbound lanes of Main Street and W.70th Street just north of 71st Street at about 1:20 a.m. Monday when a light-colored two-door car struck him, according to an LAPD statement.

He was flung into the air and landed on the northbound lanes of Main Street, while the light-colored car fled the scene.

A woman driving northbound on Main Street spotted the man lying in the road and exited her vehicle, police said.

She spoke with the man briefly before she re-entered her vehicle and left the scene.

A man driving a Prius -- which appeared to be a taxi -- spotted the man soon after and stopped his car, police said.

The driver of the Prius appeared to check on the man in the road from his car when a dark sedan traveling northbound on Main Street ran the man over and dragged him about 60 feet, police said.

The driver of the dark sedan fled the scene, and the man in the Prius drove away soon after.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene and provided aid to the man in the road, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

LAPD detectives are seeking both the light-colored car and the dark sedan.

The light-colored car is likely to have damage on its front end, hood and windshield while the dark sedan is likely to have front-end damage.

Detectives are also seeking the woman who spoke with the man before leaving the scene, the driver of the Prius and a third driver who may have been following the dark sedan at the time the man was struck the second time.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD Central Traffic Detective J. Mendoza at 213-833-3713.

Calls made during non-business hours and weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

