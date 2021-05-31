Police searching for man, 85, who went missing in Garden Grove

Garden Grove police continued their search on Monday to find an 85-year-old man who went missing.

Warren Neubauer was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Garden Grove, police reported.

Neubauer is white. He stands 5-feet-8 and weighs about 160 pounds, police reported. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Neubauer was wearing a multi-colored shirt, navy blue suspenders, dark blue pants and white shoes. Police believe he is traveling on foot.

The California Highway Patrol put out a silver alert to assist Garden Grove police in their search. The Silver Alert program was established to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Garden Grove police at 714-741-5704 or 911. Tipsters can also call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

City News Service contributed

