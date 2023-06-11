Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspect in Palmdale

Deputies in Palmdale are searching for a suspect after a woman claimed he hit her with his car then tried to drag her into the car.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was called to the scene near 10th Street and Avenue S around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies got there, they found a woman, who said she was walking down 10th Street, when she noticed a vehicle parked on the other side of the road. She said the person in that car yelled something at her, but she couldn't understand it and kept walking.

That's when she said the car drove toward her and hit her from behind. The driver then got out of the car, and grabbed her, trying to drag her, she said in the car. The told deputies that she dropped to the ground, and the driver got back in the car, a silver sedan and drove away.

Deputies did not provide any description of the suspect. No other information was immediately available.