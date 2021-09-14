Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed skateboarder in Tarzana

Police were searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in Tarzana overnight.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a woman was on her skateboard and was not in a crosswalk when a passing car ran her over around 12:30 p.m. near Tampa Avenue and Topham Street. Arriving paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

The LAPD said debris was left in the roadway that contained car parts. In the investigation, the department said the suspect was driving what is believed to be a 2013-2018 silver Toyota Avalon. Investigators also noted that the vehicle should have substantial damage on the right front-end of the vehicle.

"Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves," police said.

"The public is also reminded that, as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets by doing so in a safe manner, obeying traffic lights, crossing within marked crosswalks, and obeying the rules of the road."

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps police solve a fatal hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

City News Service contributed to this report.