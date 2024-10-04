Motorcycle tops 100+ mph while dodging LA traffic

A long-haired motorcyclist was being followed by the California Highway Patrol as they were driving at excessively high speeds through LA.

The driver was seen speeding on the freeway in Glendale, Silver Lake, downtown, and Boyle Heights. They eventually drove to Orange County, where SkyFOX later lost sight of them.

While in LA, SkyFOX clocked the driver reaching speeds over 100 mph. The highest speed they reached appeared to be 125 mph.

They were seen weaving in and out of traffic, dodging cars on the freeway.

Law enforcement backed off and was following the driver rather than actively pursuing them.

While on the 710 freeway near Compton, the driver handed something to another motorcyclist. It's unclear what that item was. A few minutes later, the driver attempted to make contact with a person inside another vehicle.

The driver eventually exited the 405 freeway at Warner Ave. in Fountian Valley and appeared to drive to a Tommy's restaurant at Recreation Cir. and Magnolia St.

SkyFOX then lost sight of the driver.