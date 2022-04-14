Police pursuit ends in crash in South LA

Several people were hurt after a police pursuit in South Los Angeles ended in a crash early Thursday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were chasing a stolen car when that car crashed into at least one other vehicle at the intersection of Florence and Main around 2 a.m.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Officers pulled that suspect out of the wreckage and arrested him.

No other details were immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.