Police offer tips to stay safe while holiday shopping

More and more brazen robberies have been grabbing headlines across Southern California recently. Just last week, video captured two teenagers robbing a Rolex from a man in broad daylight in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

With the holiday season now in full swing, such a robbery could make for a holiday disaster.

"Especially the holiday season, you need to keep an eye out," one man told FOX 11. "Any LA local will know which parts (of town) are threatening."

One mom told FOX 11 that she has a code word with her children, to alert each other when things seem suspicious.

"We have code words," she said. "Because just in case they get scared, they'll say one word, and I'm like, ‘Okay, everybody in the car.’ And I have three kids, so I have to be very aware of my surroundings all the time."

SUGGESTED: VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

Law enforcement shared the following tips with FOX 11:

Don't walk alone — if you can, use the buddy system

Don't flash expensive items

Don't overload yourself with shopping bags

Don't walk or park in dark areas

Authorities and locals both agree that dressing down can also help at times.

"If you're going to flash your stuff you have to be ready to protect yourself for sure," said one man. "Especially in LA."