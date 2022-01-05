Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deadly multi-car crash involving FedEx truck in Cerritos

Multiple vehicles, including a FedEx truck were involved in a traffic collision in Cerritos Wednesday morning.

CERRITOS, Calif. - One person has died after a multi-car crash in Cerritos Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

First responders and investigators were at the scene at the intersection of South Street and Bloomfield Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. In addition to one person who was fatally injured, LAFD reported a second person was taken to a trauma center for their injuries. Their current condition is unknown. 

Six vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was trapped in the wreckage, the fire department reported. Investigators have not yet reported what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

