LIVE: Explosion rocks Ontario neighborhood; Crews battle flames, rescue horse

Authorities launched an investigation after a "large amount" of fireworks created an explosion in an Ontario neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The city of Ontario said in a tweet that they were aware of the reports and that it was being investigated by the city's police and fire departments.

Moments later, the City said a "large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire," in a neighborhood located near the intersection of West Francis Street and South San Antonio Avenue.

Aerials from the scene also showed the home appeared to be a horse property. SkyFOX was overhead as crews rescued a white horse that was trapped between a fence and a tree from the wreckage.

FOX 11's Stu Mundel reported up to six homes were damaged in the fire and a resident blocks away said their windows were blown out.

Following the explosion that rocked the San Bernardino County neighborhood, witnesses in the area said they heard "two loud bangs" before they saw a plume of smoke.

Another Ontario resident told Mundel it "felt like an earthquake."

Officials have asked residents to stay away from the area while they conduct the investigation and work to knock down the flames.

