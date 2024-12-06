Driver arrested after leading police chase across San Bernardino

A driver is in custody – but not before drawing SWAT and police response after leading a car chase across San Bernardino.

The suspect, who was initially wanted for possibly stealing the SUV they were in, led the San Bernardino Police Department on a chase late Friday night.

The suspect eventually stopped the possibly-stolen SUV near the intersection of North Waterman Avenue and East 2nd Street in San Bernardino a little after 8:45 p.m. and kept police and SWAT officers waiting for at least another 10 minutes.

The driver eventually got out of the car and was taken into police custody.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.