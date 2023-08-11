Suspect in custody after slow chase across LA County

A driver is in custody – but not before lulling FOX 11 viewers to sleep with a slow police chase across Los Angeles County, Friday afternoon.

SkyFOX was first over the scene in Inglewood where the suspect, believed to be in a white van, is leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase.

Over the course of the (slow) chase, the suspect drove through parts of downtown Los Angeles before ending up in Inglewood.

The chase lasted more than 30 minutes.

Officials did not say where the van may have been stolen from.