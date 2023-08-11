Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after slow chase across LA County

Updated 3:47PM
A white van continues to lead police in a slow chase across LA County in the South Bay.

LOS ANGELES - A driver is in custody – but not before lulling FOX 11 viewers to sleep with a slow police chase across Los Angeles County, Friday afternoon.

SkyFOX was first over the scene in Inglewood where the suspect, believed to be in a white van, is leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase.

Over the course of the (slow) chase, the suspect drove through parts of downtown Los Angeles before ending up in Inglewood.

A white van, believed to be stolen, is leading police on a slow chase across the South Bay.

The chase lasted more than 30 minutes.

Officials did not say where the van may have been stolen from.

