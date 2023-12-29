OC police chase ends in standoff in Anaheim area

A police chase ends in a standoff between officers and the suspect driver.

A dark-blue pickup truck led the Buena Park Police Department on a chase after the driver refused to pull over the first time.

The chase extended to Anaheim before the suspect got cornered by multiple Buena Park PD cruisers.

As of 4:15 p.m., the driver is still in the pickup truck and not in custody.

Outside of leading a police chase and evading arrest, it is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.