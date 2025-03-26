Police chase suspect hides in North Hollywood shopping center parking garage

The Brief A police chase broke out near Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night. As of 7 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the police chase. The suspect was last seen hiding at NoHo West, a shopping center with a parking garage in North Hollywood.



The search is on for a driver in the Los Angeles police chase that ended in a mall parking garage.

What we know:

The driver initially led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Wednesday, March 26 after officers spotted the suspect illegally driving along the shoulder of the road.

Over the course of the chase the suspect drove through parts of Hollywood Hills along the 101 Freeway before ending up at NoHo West, a shopping center with a parking garage in North Hollywood.

At one point during the chase, SkyFOX clocked the suspect's BMW breaking 100 mph with a bumper dangling from the back.

What we don't know:

Officials have not given a description of the suspect. As of Wednesday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the chase.