Police chase suspect spins out on 10 Freeway before arrest

A driver is in custody after a police chase through the San Gabriel Valley Monday night.

It all started in the Upland area, when the driver in a Porsche Cayenne allegedly blew through a traffic break on the 10 Freeway. From there the chase was on.

SkyFOX caught up with the chase in the East San Gabriel Valley. The driver was leading several California Highway Patrol cruisers, still on the westbound 10 Freeway, before spinning out and losing control.

The driver then continued driving down the open freeway, before spinning out again. It wasn't clear if the driver's spin outs were intentional.

After the second spin, the driver got out of the car with their hands up and surrendered to officers.

No other information was immediately available. The westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in the East San Gabriel Valley area were backed up moderately as officers wrapped up the chase.