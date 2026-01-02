Tow truck caught on camera stealing vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga

The Brief A thief in a tow truck was caught on video stealing a car from outside a house. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says there have been multiple reports of stolen vehicles by a tow truck.



Thieves in the Inland Empire are using tow trucks to steal vehicles from right outside houses.

Home surveillance footage shows an unmarked tow truck pulling behind a pickup truck parked on a residential street in Rancho Cucamonga.

It appears to have a self-loading lift, allowing the thief behind the wheel to get away in less than a minute.

Unlike predatory towing, where a company just takes a vehicle that's been in an accident or is illegally parked and charges an unreasonable amount to release it, this thief did not contact the owner.

What they're saying:

"I was amazed that they could do it that fast, the person never even had to get out of their vehicle to hook up anything to the vehicle they were taking," said Tom, whose neighbor was the target.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirms there have been multiple reports of stolen vehicles by a tow truck.

"Now we're seeing it on Facebook, Facebook posts are showing it. Another one just occurred a few nights ago in Rancho Cucamonga," said Tom.

Tom says he's seen people on social media posting about similar thefts around the Inland Empire and parts of Los Angeles County.

Because the investigations are active, the sheriff's department was not able to share any other information with us about whom the suspect or suspects could be.

Anyone with information should call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.