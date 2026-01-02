Mother of two found dead in Santa Ana River on New Year's Day

A woman was found dead Thursday in the Santa Ana River.

What we know:

Firefighters were dispatched around noon on New Year's Day to a water rescue in the 2500 block of Harbor Boulevard, near the Costa Mesa Country Club.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the body was hoisted out by a rescue team in Fountain Valley, about two miles downriver from the location of the initial call, and turned over to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, fire officials said.

Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her exact cause of death is unknown. A GoFundMe identified her as Alejandra Torres, a mother of two.

"This sudden and heartbreaking loss has deeply affected our family, and we are doing everything we can to support Alejandra’s girls as they face an uncertain future without their mother," the GoFundMe read.

They are raising money for her funeral as well as funds to help her two daughters.