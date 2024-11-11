Possible shooting suspect leads police chase across Los Angeles; 2 officers got into crash

A possible shooting suspect is in handcuffs – but not before they led police on a dramatic chase across Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over South Los Angeles late Monday night as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on the chase. LAPD said two of its officers got into a crash while chasing the suspect.

The two police officers were taken into area hospitals, LAPD said. Officials did not specify the severity of their injuries. It is also unknown if innocent drivers got hit during the police chase.

Officials did not say which shooting the suspect was linked to.