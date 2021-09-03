Expand / Collapse search

Selfie suspect in custody after leading police on chase across San Fernando Valley

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Police Chases
FOX 11

Suspect leads police on wild high-speed chase from San Fernando Valley

A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon led police on a high-speed chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley, often times driving on the wrong side of the road.

LOS ANGELES - A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase across the San Fernando Valley.

The chase initially started in Mission Hills Friday evening before the suspect went on to lead officers to Van Nuys, where the chase eventually ended.

Pursuit suspect sticks head, phone outside car

After a nearly 30 minute pursuit, the suspect driver was seen slowing down and sticking his head and possibly his phone outside the window as police attempted to take him into custody.

During the tail end of the chase-turned-standoff, the suspect was seen holding up his cell phone with the front-facing camera on, which made it seem like he was either live streaming the entire pursuit or taking selfies.

Police Chase: Suspect gets out of car, spikes phone to ground after pursuit across San Fernando Valley

A police chase suspect finally surrenders to officers after leading them on a lengthy chase across the San Fernando Valley.

The man was immediately placed in custody after he spiked the cell phone to the ground.

The suspect driver was initially wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.