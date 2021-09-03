Selfie suspect in custody after leading police on chase across San Fernando Valley

A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase across the San Fernando Valley.

The chase initially started in Mission Hills Friday evening before the suspect went on to lead officers to Van Nuys, where the chase eventually ended.

During the tail end of the chase-turned-standoff, the suspect was seen holding up his cell phone with the front-facing camera on, which made it seem like he was either live streaming the entire pursuit or taking selfies.

The man was immediately placed in custody after he spiked the cell phone to the ground.

The suspect driver was initially wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

