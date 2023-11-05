Kidnapping suspect in custody after chase through LA County

A kidnapping suspect was arrested Sunday night after a multi-hour police chase across Los Angeles County.

It wasn't immediately clear when the chase started, but it began in the Laguna Beach area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

By 5:30 p.m. the driver had made their way to the Whittier area. The driver then got on the 605, switching directions several times before making their way down to the Long Beach area.

The driver was seen blowing through red lights and nearly hitting several cars.

After circling around Long Beach for several minutes, the driver headed back north on the 605 Freeway before transferring to the 105 westbound. The driver circled back again before SkyFOX had to abandon the chase.

Just after 7 p.m., the chase came to an end in the area of Glengarry Avenue and Whittier Boulevard in Whittier.

No other information, including about the driver or the alleged kidnapping victim, was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.