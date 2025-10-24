Suspected DUI driver leads police on chase through San Fernando Valley

Police were in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Fernando Valley.

The driver was allegedly wanted for DUI.

The car was seen driving on surface streets in North Hollywood, then got on the 170 Freeway. The driver then exited off Sheldon Street in Sun Valley and continued driving on surface streets. They then made their way back onto the 170 and eventually got onto the N. 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area.

SkyFOX clocked the suspect driving at speeds over 95 mph, sometimes hitting 100 mph.

As the driver made their way towards Calabasas, the California Highway Patrol took over the chase from the LAPD.

The suspect kept driving on the 101 Freeway towards Ventura County. SkyFOX eventually lost sight of the vehicle.