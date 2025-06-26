Police chase road rage suspect across LA, Ventura counties

The Brief The California Highway Patrol chased a driver through Southern California on Thursday night. The driver was wanted for an alleged road rage incident. SkyFOX lost the pursuit as the driver continued north on the 101 Freeway into Ventura County.



The California Highway Patrol chased a driver through multiple counties after an alleged road rage incident Thursday night.

What we know:

Reports of the chase came in around 7:30 p.m. in the Calabasas area. LA County deputies began the pursuit, but the CHP soon took over.

The driver of the white van appeared to stop for officers in the Woodland Hills area, only to drive off again and get on the 101 Freeway. Officers tried to stop the driver with a PIT maneuver but were unsuccessful.

The driver continued at speeds up to 80-90 mph north on the 101. SkyFOX lost the pursuit as the driver made their way toward Camarillo.