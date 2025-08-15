CHP officers pull pursuit suspect from vehicle after pre-dawn police chase

The Brief A driver who officials said was driving recklessly led California Highway Patrol officers on a pre-dawn pursuit on Friday, Aug. 15. The pursuit started on the 405 Freeway and continued on the 101 and 10 freeways. The pursuit suspect was taken into custody following a brief standoff.



The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of an erratic driver in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley before sunrise on Friday.

Authorities said the pursuit of a white Toyota sedan was initiated by CHP officers at 5:15 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Moraga Drive in Bel-Air when officers observed the suspect driving recklessly and proceeded to make an illegal U-turn.

The pursuit continued on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley and into West Los Angeles.

Around 6 a.m., the pursuit ended after officers conducted a PIT maneuver near the 10 Freeway and La Cienega Boulevard in the Palms area. After his vehicle was struck, the suspect made a bizarre move by opening the driver's side door.

Officers were in a brief standoff with the suspect, who had once again closed the driver's door. A few minutes later. the suspect, who seemingly refused to surrender, was pulled out of the vehicle by officers at the scene. The suspect was then taken into custody.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.