Police chase suspect clocked at 100 mph in San Gabriel Valley

A police chase suspect is in custody – but not before leading a dramatic chase across the San Gabriel Valley.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase late Saturday night.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through the 10 and 210 freeways near Azusa and West Covina before eventually pulling over at a parking lot.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes. It is unknown what prompted the police chase to break out in the first place.