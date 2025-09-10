CHP officers chase theft suspect in South LA

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a theft suspect in South Los Angeles Wednesday.

What we know:

The pursuit originated in Temple City until the CHP took over around 1:17 p.m.

The suspect in a white SUV got off the freeway and was seen weaving in and out of traffic on surface streets in South LA.

The suspect was briefly boxed in by multiple patrol vehicles but somehow managed to slip away and the chase resumed.

What we don't know:

As of 2:15 p.m., it is unclear if the suspect has been taken into custody.