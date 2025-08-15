Pursuit driver in standoff with police in Highland Park

LAPD officers were in pursuit of a vehicle near Highland Park.

The suspect is allegedly wanted for having a gun.

Sparks were seen coming from the car as the front tires appeared to be gone.

Heavy smoke was then seen coming from the car shortly before it stopped near Fayette St. and Neva Pl. The driver then pulled over but refused to exit the vehicle. After a short standoff, the vehicle drove off. But he didn't get far; the driver stopped again at Piedmont Ave. and Sumter Dr. and refused to get out of the vehicle… triggering a standoff.