Police chase driver ditches car, hides in Long Beach

The search is on for a police chase suspect who led authorities on a pursuit across Los Angeles County before ditching the car in Long Beach.

SkyFOX was initially over the scene in South Los Angeles as the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were chasing a Mercedes-Benz Monday night.

The suspect spun out of the car in the Long Beach area before ditching the car mid-chase. The driver then hopped out of the Mercedes-Benz and hid behind one of the apartment buildings before SkyFOX lost sight of the suspect.

The suspect is believed to be wanted for alleged robbery but officials did not say which particular case.