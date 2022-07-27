Police chase: Home invasion robbery suspect led officers on pursuit in stolen Amazon delivery truck

A home invasion robbery suspect led officers on a pursuit in a stolen Amazon delivery truck through surface streets and on the 60 Freeway, the Riverside Police Department said.

Beginning just before 5:20 p.m. Monday, authorities began receiving calls about two home invasion robberies that were occurring at a mobile home park in the 2900 block of Atlanta Avenue, located off the 60 Freeway near the intersection of Massachusetts and Iowa avenues.

When Riverside PD officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the robbery suspect left the mobile home park in a stolen Amazon delivery truck.

Officers were able to locate the stolen delivery truck through GPS tracking. At the same time, the dispatch center received several calls about an Amazon delivery truck that crashed into cars that were parked along Arlington Avenue.

A short time later, officers saw the stolen truck at Arlington and Victoria avenues and tried to stop the suspect. Riverside PD officials said the suspect failed to yield and a pursuit ensued through surface streets toward the 60 Freeway.

The suspect crossed the center median along Martin Luther King Boulevard and hit a vehicle at Canyon Crest Drive before merging onto the eastbound 60 Freeway. The pursuit continued when the suspect intentionally collided with three vehicles on the freeway, Riverside PD said.

Eventually, the delivery trucck became disabled west of Day Street where the suspect attempted to run across the westbound lanes of the freeway to evade arrest. He was unable to climb over the tall barrier wall and was subsequently taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Quintin Jarnall Larks, a resident of Las Vegas. He was taken to a hospital and was later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading of police, and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury.

He is being held on a $1 million bail.