Police chase ends in apparent shootout near Boyle Heights

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A man is in handcuffs, but not before leading a dramatic police chase that apparently ended in a shootout near Boyle Heights.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect – believed to be inside a possibly stolen Toyota pickup truck – led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Tuesday, June 9.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of South Los Angeles before crashing the pickup truck near Boyle Heights.

The suspect ditched the Toyota pickup truck and tried to run away from the cops on foot before collapsing to the ground and then getting detained by officers.

FOX 11's crews at the scene reports a shootout briefly broke out between the suspect and one of the responding officers. The suspect was taken to the hospital after the shooting.

Before he was taken to the hospital, the suspect appeared alert and was talking to officers and paramedic while also appearing to bleed through his T-shirt.

Officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.