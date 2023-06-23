Police chase ends in crash with innocent bystander in Huntington Park; Suspect on the run

A police chase by Huntington Park police ends in a horrific crash involving an innocent bystander. This comes as a suspect remains on the run.

The chase, believed to have stemmed from a possible stolen car, ended with a dark sedan broadsiding a white Jeep SUV. The violent crash sent both vehicles to the fence of a label-making company.

"It felt like the thunder hit us," a nearby worker said in Spanish.

After getting out of the car, one of the suspects begged the business to not call police. Two other suspects made their way out of the vehicle, leaving a bloody trail as he made his way into an attic crawl space of the business where police eventually found him.

The owner of the business, Jane Sung, says this is the third car crash to take place in the corner of her business.

Her employees are OK, but insurance will likely not cover the damage.

"They don't cover basically that outside portion of it," said Sung.

The search remains for one of the three suspects involved in the crash.