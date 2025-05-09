Pursuit ends in arrest after suspect hides in Baldwin Park hospital parking structure

A pursuit suspect was arrested after attempting to evade police in a parking structure.

What we know:

The driver was allegedly wanted for grand theft.

SkyFOX was over the chase as the suspect drove on the eastbound lanes of the 10 freeway in the east San Gabriel Valley. They eventually exited the freeway near Frazier St. and were seen driving on the wrong side of the road on surface streets.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect drove into the Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center parking structure on Bess Ave. And Judith St.

Within a few minutes, officers located the suspect and placed him in handcuffs.