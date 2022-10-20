Police chase: Suspect in standoff with officers near LAX

A suspect, who led officers on a pursuit through three counties, is now in a standoff with officers near the entrance of LAX.

The chase began in San Diego, then traveled to Orange and LA counties.

The vehicle, a dark-colored Nissan Altima, was wanted for driving recklessly.

The suspect was seen driving on the 5 and 105 freeways at high rates of speed.

He eventually got off the freeway in Westchester, near LAX, and was weaving in and out of traffic. SkyFOX captured officers attempting to do a pit-maneuver, but the suspect vehicle got away.

The suspect eventually got out of his vehicle near W. Century Blvd. and Sepulveda Blvd. and hung from a bridge, attempting to jump.

Officers are now in a standoff with the suspect, attempting to get him down from the ledge. Firefighters arrived and set up an airbag on the floor, in case the suspect jumps. Hostage negotiators were also called to the scene.

LAX officials say traffic on westbound Century Blvd. and northbound Sepulveda Blvd. may be impacted. Airport travelers are encouraged to use the entrance on southbound Sepulveda Blvd.

Traffic impacted outside LAX due to standoff with pursuit suspect. (FOX 11)

