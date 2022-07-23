Police chase: Suspect in custody after chase through Inland Empire, LA County

One person is in custody Saturday night after a police chase through multiple Southern California counties.

According to officials, the pursuit began in the Escondido area in San Diego County. California Highway Patrol took the chase over from the Escondido Police Department. The driver of the vehicle is suspected of evading arrest, according to officials. The chase began approaching Orange County shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

SkyFOX was live over the chase. The driver led officers on a chase through Orange County on the westbound 91 Freeway, reaching speeds as high as 88 miles per hour.

The driver did eventually get off the 91 Freeway in the Compton area, eventually stopping long enough for officers to get out of their vehicles before driving off again. The driver then continued, before driving into what appeared to be a trailer park in Compton in the area of E. Victoria Street and S. Laurel Park Road.

The driver eventually pulled over for a final time in the area before trying to run from the vehicle. That's when officers chased them down and tackled the suspect before bringing them into custody.