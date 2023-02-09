Motorcyclist arrested after leading CHP on chase across eastern parts of LA County

A police chase suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit across the eastern parts of Los Angeles County.

At one point during the chase, the suspect motorcyclist exited the 105 Freeway, hopped on residential roads and then went on a joyride across a nearby golf course in the Norwalk-Downey area.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were eventually able to trap the suspect and place them in handcuffs shortly after the golf course joyride.

Other than evading officers and trespassing on the golf course, it is unknown if the motorcyclist involved in the bizarre chase was wanted for other crimes.