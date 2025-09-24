Pursuit of suspected stolen big rig cab ends in OC; 2 arrested

The Brief Two people were taken into custody after a police chase of a suspected stolen big rig cab in Southern California. The pursuit began in San Bernardino County and moved through various parts of Orange County, including Anaheim, Buena Park, and Garden Grove. The suspects surrendered after an armored police vehicle and a patrol SUV boxed the big rig in.



Two people are in custody following a police chase of a suspected stolen big rig cab in Southern California on Wednesday.

What we know:

The chase began in Fontana around 9:30 a.m. when an officer realized the truck's license plate did not match the vehicle. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled, eventually heading south on the 57 Freeway into Orange County.

By 10:30 a.m. the semi appeared to get back onto the westbound 91 Freeway near Anaheim Boulevard.

Just six minutes later, the big rig got off the freeway and was near W. Commonwealth Ave. and S. Vermont Ave. traveling along surface streets.

The suspect came to a complete stop shortly afterward and apparently tossed a water bottle out of the driver's side window before starting back up again.

By 10:45 a.m. the big rig was traveling near Knott Ave. and Orangethorpe Ave. in Buena Park.

The big rig got back onto the 91 Freeway and was headed eastbound in Garden Grove.

Just before 11 a.m. the semi got back onto the freeway, this time traveling northbound on the 5 Freeway in West Anaheim.

Shortly afterward, an armored police vehicle unsuccessfully tried to perform a PIT maneuver on the big rig cab.

The suspect continued driving in the Buena Park area.

Just after 11 a.m., the big rig reached the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Franklin Street and came to a stop after it was boxed in by the armored vehicle and a patrol SUV.

The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and surrendered to police.

What we don't know:

It remained unclear if the passenger was a kidnapping victim.

The relationship, if any, between the driver and passenger was not immediately known.