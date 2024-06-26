Suspected stolen Audi leads CHP on high-speed pursuit through LA County

A suspect in an allegedly stolen vehicle led officers with the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed pursuit through the Los Angeles County area Wednesday.

The vehicle, a white Audi, was seen hitting speeds over 80 mph and at times driving on the wrong side of the road as it traveled through side streets in the area.

The chase had originated in Orange County, according to officials. During an initial traffic stop there, a person was taken into custody when a female passenger in that car jumped behind the wheel and took off, starting the chase, City News Service reports.

Just after 10:35 a.m. the driver went into the carpool lane on the westbound 105 Freeway, weaving in and out of traffic. The driver then transitioned onto the northbound 110 Freeway in the southeast Los Angeles area.

The suspect got off the freeway and headed on to Manchester Avenue, in the direction of LAX, before getting back on the freeway.

Upon reaching the Hawthorne area, the driver hit some traffic on the 105 Freeway before traveling on the shoulder to bypass other cars.

By 10:50 a.m. the suspect's speed had dropped to around 70 mph, and other cars were seen bypassing the Audi.

The chase reached the LAX area by 11 a.m., traveling on the 405 Freeway and eventually hitting West Los Angeles.







